Millcreek City: Utah's newest municipality
The Salt Lake Tribune) Millcreek City's first mayor Jeff Silvestrini and city council members; Sylvia Catten, Dwight Marchant, Cheri Jackson and Bev Uipi recited their oaths of office at a ceremony kicking off a celebration of the community becoming the 17th city in Salt Lake County, Tuesday, January 4, 2017 at Wasatch Junior High. The Salt Lake Tribune) Millcreek City's first mayor Jeff Silvestrini and city council members; Sylvia Catten, Dwight Marchant, Cheri Jackson and Bev Uipi recited their oaths of office at a ceremony kicking off a celebration of the community becoming the 17th city in Salt Lake County, Tuesday, January 4, 2017 at Wasatch Junior High.
