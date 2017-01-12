Meet the Utahns going to Washington t...

Meet the Utahns going to Washington to celebrate -- and protest -- Trump's inauguration

Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Psarah Johnson of Salt Lake plans to travel to Washington, DC to attend the women's march the day after Trump's inauguration. Recently she received her pink knit hat with cat ears being knitted by volunteers all over the world as part of the Pussy Hat Project and plans to wear it during the march in response to words spoken by Trump.

