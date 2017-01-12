Meet the Utahns going to Washington to celebrate -- and protest -- Trump's inauguration
The Salt Lake Tribune) Psarah Johnson of Salt Lake plans to travel to Washington, DC to attend the women's march the day after Trump's inauguration. Recently she received her pink knit hat with cat ears being knitted by volunteers all over the world as part of the Pussy Hat Project and plans to wear it during the march in response to words spoken by Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC