Man found dead at Mormon meetinghouse...

Man found dead at Mormon meetinghouse parking lot in Utah

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

Police have identified a man whose body was found in the parking lot of an LDS meetinghouse in Gunnison Tuesday morning. Police believe Ricardo Valencia, a 21-year-old man from Gunnison, had been involved in a confrontation at a house party Monday night and was asked to leave.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 16 hr Old Pom 5
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Sun HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Jan 29 Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,492 • Total comments across all topics: 278,454,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC