Man accused of killing Utah deputy pleads guilty to some charges
A trial is set to begin Jan. 30 in U.S. District Court on eight remaining counts, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer. On Thursday, the 44-year-old Roman was pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of firearms by a prohibited person and one count of re-entry of a previously removed alien.
