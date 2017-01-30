Malia Obama joins Dakota Access Pipeline protest
Malia Obama has been spotted at a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline while attending the Sundance Film Festival. The 18-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama , was seen at the Standing Rock solidarity event in Park City in Utah last Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Sun
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC