Malia Obama joins Dakota Access Pipeline protest

15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Malia Obama has been spotted at a protest against the Dakota Access pipeline while attending the Sundance Film Festival. The 18-year-old, who is the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama , was seen at the Standing Rock solidarity event in Park City in Utah last Monday.

