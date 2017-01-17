Major Utah Employer, Geneva Rock Makes $8 Million+ Investment in Cleaner Air Technologies
South Salt Lake-First in its industry, Geneva Rock invests over $8 million in a new Compressed Natural Gas fueling station and fleet of 25 CNG Ready-Mix Concrete Trucks. The new fueling station is located on their property in South Salt Lake, and can fill all 25 trucks simultaneously.
