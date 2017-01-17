Living Zenith to Unveil Utaha s First Net Zero Community
Salt Lake City-Utah will set a new benchmark in energy efficiency when Living Zenith, the Governor's Office of Energy Development, and other key stakeholders cut the ribbon on the state's first net zero community on Jan. 24, 2017. The event will take place at the Living Zenith community, located near Liberty Park in Salt Lake City , from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m. Constructed by Redfish Builders, each unit is made with high thermal barriers, efficient appliances, triple-paned windows, and LED lighting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|Jan 17
|jane
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC