Living Zenith to Unveil Utaha s First Net Zero Community

2 hrs ago Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City-Utah will set a new benchmark in energy efficiency when Living Zenith, the Governor's Office of Energy Development, and other key stakeholders cut the ribbon on the state's first net zero community on Jan. 24, 2017. The event will take place at the Living Zenith community, located near Liberty Park in Salt Lake City , from 12:15 - 12:45 p.m. Constructed by Redfish Builders, each unit is made with high thermal barriers, efficient appliances, triple-paned windows, and LED lighting.

