Letter: Utah Republicans driven by blind hatred

Letter: Utah Republicans driven by blind hatred

Sen. Orrin Hatch claims that there is damage to our public domain due to Bears Ears being designated as a national monument by President Barack Obama's use of the Antiquities Act - damage that needs to be "undone." As someone who has been concerned about the well-being of these public lands for a long time - long enough that I've gone all the way to Washington D.C. to plead with Congress and the administration to protect this wonderful area of southeast Utah - I called Hatch's office to find out specifically what damage had been done by this or any other monument designation.

