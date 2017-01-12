Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation writes a...

Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation writes a check for Bears Ears 'engagement' fund

Movie star and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio's foundation joined other philanthropic groups to cut a check for $1.5 million to establish the Bears Ears Community Engagement Fund. The fund, announced Thursday, will enhance local community efforts aimed at conservation of natural resources and assist Native American tribes at the newly designated Bears Ears National Monument in southeast Utah.

