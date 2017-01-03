Lee says term limits would fix Washington; Hatch disagrees
Sen. Mike Lee is among a group in Congress arguing that a constitutional amendment setting term limits on lawmakers would help fix the federal government. Lee signed on as a co-sponsor to a bill filed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., that would allow House members to serve three two-year terms and senators to serve two six-year terms.
