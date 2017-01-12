Judge unseals affidavits used to just...

Judge unseals affidavits used to justify arrest of former Utah A.G. deputy

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Former Chief Deputy for Utah Attorney General Kirk Torgensen, center, appears at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, alongside attorney's Matt Lewis, left, and Brett Tolman, as they ask for an immediate release of Torgensen after prosecutors had him arrested to ensure he would show up for the February trial of former Utah Attorney General John Swallow. Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills ordered Torgensen be released, surrender his passport and appear in Utah on Feb. 8, 9, 10, to serve as a witness for prosecutors in Swallow's case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Jan 9 spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec '16 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,441 • Total comments across all topics: 277,860,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC