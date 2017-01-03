Inversion aversion: Research, initiat...

Inversion aversion: Research, initiative strike at Utah's pollution problem

Read more: KSL-TV

Something called the Twin Otter is going to plow through the temperature inversions that develop along the Wasatch Front and in Cache County, gathering data in a study that is the first of its kind in the nation. The light aircraft from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will use sophisticated equipment to survey chemical conditions present when an inversion of PM2.5, or fine particulate pollution, exists.

