Inversion aversion: Research, initiative strike at Utah's pollution problem
Something called the Twin Otter is going to plow through the temperature inversions that develop along the Wasatch Front and in Cache County, gathering data in a study that is the first of its kind in the nation. The light aircraft from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will use sophisticated equipment to survey chemical conditions present when an inversion of PM2.5, or fine particulate pollution, exists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC