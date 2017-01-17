Inmate charged with murder of cellmate, who was serving time for teen's rape, death
An inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility has been charged with aggravated murder in the death of his cellmate, who was serving time for raping and killing a teenage girl. Carlos-Adrian Javier Hernandez, 24, - convicted of killing 15-year-old Keely Amber Hall in 2007 when he was 14 - was found unconscious on the floor of his cell in the Hickory Facility on Aug. 25 .
