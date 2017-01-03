In our opinion: Optimism emerges desp...

In our opinion: Optimism emerges despite the election's political hangover

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Even as Utah and the nation face serious challenges and uncertainties, there are nonetheless robust reasons for optimism in 2017. For those feeling anxious about what 2017 and the incoming presidential administration may bring, the post-election boom in the stock market must be perplexing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Mon Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Dec 29 spytheweb 2
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,223

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC