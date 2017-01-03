In our opinion: Optimism emerges despite the election's political hangover
Even as Utah and the nation face serious challenges and uncertainties, there are nonetheless robust reasons for optimism in 2017. For those feeling anxious about what 2017 and the incoming presidential administration may bring, the post-election boom in the stock market must be perplexing.
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Mon
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
