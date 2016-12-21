In our opinion: Deseret News 2016 Heroes

Officer Douglas Barney - Officer Cody Brotherson - Bountiful's Mueller Park parents - Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox - Palmer DePaulis - Dave Durocher - Trooper Eric Ellsworth - Joseph Grenny - Reno and Sunny Mahe - Julie McAdams - Matt Minkevitch - Gail Miller - Saborn Va - Lola Zagey The Deseret News staff and editors nominated individuals who during this year inspired others or overcame adversity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.