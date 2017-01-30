House panel OKs bill barring remote a...

House panel OKs bill barring remote abortion pill dispensing

Utah lawmakers took the first steps Monday to barring doctors from using telemedicine to remotely prescribe abortion-inducing medication, though critics warned similar measures have faced legal challenges in other states. The restriction is written into a bill that promotes the use of telemedicine, an emerging practice where doctors use images and webcams to consult with patients, typically far away or in rural areas, and remotely treat them.

