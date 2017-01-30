House panel OKs bill barring remote abortion pill dispensing
Utah lawmakers took the first steps Monday to barring doctors from using telemedicine to remotely prescribe abortion-inducing medication, though critics warned similar measures have faced legal challenges in other states. The restriction is written into a bill that promotes the use of telemedicine, an emerging practice where doctors use images and webcams to consult with patients, typically far away or in rural areas, and remotely treat them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Sun
|HEY HEY HO HO ALL...
|14
|Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06)
|Sun
|Gary
|127
|need an urgent load
|Jan 23
|Johm
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec '16
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec '16
|spytheweb
|3
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC