Herbert: Health law repeal without replacement bad for Utah
If Congress repeals President Barack Obama's health care law without having a replacement plan ready, it could jeopardize coverage for about 180,000 Utah residents, Utah's Republican governor has cautioned. Gov. Gary Herbert made the warning last week in a letter to U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, who asked the nation's governors for input as the GOP-controlled Congress takes steps to dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|need an urgent load
|Jan 17
|jane
|1
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC