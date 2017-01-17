Herbert: Health law repeal without replacement bad for Utah

If Congress repeals President Barack Obama's health care law without having a replacement plan ready, it could jeopardize coverage for about 180,000 Utah residents, Utah's Republican governor has cautioned. Gov. Gary Herbert made the warning last week in a letter to U.S. House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of California, who asked the nation's governors for input as the GOP-controlled Congress takes steps to dismantle the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

