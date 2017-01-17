Hatch warns Democrats against smearing Treasury nominee

Tribune file photo) Sen. Orrin Hatch answers a few questions from the media before giving the keynote address, at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition luncheon, at the Grand America, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Tribune file photo) Sen. Orrin Hatch answers a few questions from the media before giving the keynote address, at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition luncheon, at the Grand America, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.