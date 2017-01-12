Gehrke: Obama's legacy could be wiped away with real Utahns in the balance
The legacy of President Barack Obama in Utah is one that remains written in pencil and the state's Republican elected leaders are hoping they hold the eraser. From the Affordable Care Act to immigration reform to the designation of Bears Ears National Monument, Democrats in Utah and Washington will be on the defensive, fighting in the coming months to preserve the advances of the last eight years.
