Former Utah, Weber football coach Ron...

Former Utah, Weber football coach Ron McBride will be honored by Salt Lake Branch of NAACP

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Former Utah football coach Ron McBride was moved when a long-time colleague came to his house to tell him the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP was bestowing its highest honor on him. "I was surprised," said McBride, who will be the recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award at the chapter's 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16. "And also very humbled because that's one of the most prestigious awards you could ever get in your lifetime."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 1 hr Mikey 4
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,605 • Total comments across all topics: 277,675,214

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC