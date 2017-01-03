Former Utah, Weber football coach Ron McBride will be honored by Salt Lake Branch of NAACP
Former Utah football coach Ron McBride was moved when a long-time colleague came to his house to tell him the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP was bestowing its highest honor on him. "I was surprised," said McBride, who will be the recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award at the chapter's 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16. "And also very humbled because that's one of the most prestigious awards you could ever get in your lifetime."
