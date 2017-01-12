Former presidential candidate O'Malley tells Utah Democrats that Trump ran on 'fear, scapegoating'
Before keynoting the Utah Democratic Party's annual gala, former presidential candidate and Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley said Donald Trump ran a "fascist candidacy based on racist fear and Russian help" that "should never be legitimized." . @repjohnlewis is right.
