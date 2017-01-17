First-ever SLC tech summit seeks to s...

First-ever SLC tech summit seeks to shape Utah into national and global hub

Read more: KSL-TV

Thousands gathered Thursday and Friday in Salt Lake City to be inspired, uplifted and informed by leaders of the tech and startup worlds as Silicon Slopes kicked off its inaugural tech conference. Silicon Slopes Summit is the product of a merge between Silicon Slopes , an organization that seeks to provide resources for technology companies, people, investors and organizations associated with Utah, and Beehive Startups , an organization that helps empower entrepreneurs in Utah.

