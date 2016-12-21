Fire causes $80K in damage to Ogden home
The Standard-Examiner reports that the Ogden Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the northern Utah home early Monday evening. The home's three occupants were evacuated safely and the fire was extinguished in less than an hour.
