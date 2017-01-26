Fierce BLM critic Mike Noel wants to lead federal agency

Mike Noel was a 22-year career employee of the Bureau of Land Management, working in 1996 as the project lead on the proposed Smoky Hollow coal mine when it was swept up in a monument designation. About eight months after former President Bill Clinton's surprise creation of the 1.9 million-acre Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Noel quit the agency.

