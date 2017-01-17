Fatalities rise in Utah for fourth consecutive year
Fatalities on Utah roadways rose again for the fourth consecutive year, according to the state Department of Transportation and Department of Public Safety. A total of 280 people were killed in fatal traffic accidents in 2016, a slight increase over the 278 in 2015.
