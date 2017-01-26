Equality Utah asks for injunction on 'anti-gay' school laws as lawsuit proceeds
Plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against the Utah State Board of Education have called for an injunction as their case proceeds on school policies that they say target LGBT students and prohibit positive talk about homosexuality. The lawsuit filed in October in Utah's U.S. District Court cited the experiences of three unnamed Utah students in elementary, middle and high school, which illustrate the situation faced daily by other lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals around the state, according to the complaint.
