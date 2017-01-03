EPA report: Colorado mine spill released 540 tons of metals; Utah says wastewater in Lake Powell

Washington a Nearly 540 tons of metals - mostly iron and aluminum - contaminated the Animas River over nine hours during a massive wastewater spill from an abandoned Colorado gold mine, the Environmental Protection Agency said Friday in a new report on the 2015 blowout that turned rivers in three states a sickly yellow. The total amount of metals entering the river system was comparable to levels during one or two days of high spring runoff, although the concentration of metals was significantly higher at the spill's peak, the report said.

