Electric vehicle charging stations planned for Utah
State leaders have announced plans to add electric vehicle charging stations along 1,500 miles of highway running through Utah, Wyoming and Idaho. The leaders joined Utah's Rocky Mountain Power on Wednesday in announcing that the utility received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the electric transportation initiative.
