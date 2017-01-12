Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Reports Utah Breaks $2 Billion...
The company released its 2016 year-end market review which shows an exceptional year across the board for commercial real estate in Utah. "Strong economic growth, solid cap rates and low unemployment all point to reasons why this is the third record-breaking year in a row for commercial real estate investment sales and why the Utah commercial real estate market is in a very healthy position going into 2017," said Trigger Reital, managing director and market leader of the Cushman & Wakefield Commerce Salt Lake City office.
