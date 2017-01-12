Convention, expo and festival attract thousands to Utah
Consider this, Utah's largest convention, the Outdoor Retailers are in town, soon to be followed by the Utah International Auto Expo in Sandy, which will then make way for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. It's not often that three such major events are scheduled so close together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Mon
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC