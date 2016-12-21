Conductor Mark Wigglesworth To Lead U...

Conductor Mark Wigglesworth To Lead Utah Symphony In Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 27

On January 13 and 14 at 7:30 PM, guest conductor Mark Wigglesworth returns to the Abravanel Hall stage to lead the Utah Symphony in a repertoire of classical favorites. Internationally-acclaimed guest pianist Francesco Piemontesi makes his Utah Symphony debut performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No.

