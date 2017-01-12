Comcast refuses to air attack ads tha...

Comcast refuses to air attack ads that 'demean' LDS Church

Activist Fred Karger paid approximately $2,000 to run the ad 54 times in Utah markets to kick off what he called " the biggest, loudest, most comprehensive challenge to a church's tax-exempt status in history." Comcast issued a written explanation on Thursday, saying the ad did not meet its standards.

