Clean air advocates detail 19-point plan to attack Utah's pollution problem

Advocates are recommending a 19-point proposal to Utah leaders if they want to get serious about conquering the state's nagging pollution problem, including an outright ban on all two-stroke gas-powered lawn equipment, statewide emissions testing for vehicles and tighter industry controls. The groups that include HEAL Utah, Physicians for a Healthy Environment, Utah Moms for Clean Air and Western Resource Advocates held a press conference Tuesday to detail their blueprint for action, which also calls for shuttering plans to divert water from the Bear River to meet future water supply demands.

