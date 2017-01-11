Chaffetz plans to block new D.C. assi...

Chaffetz plans to block new D.C. assisted suicide law

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, is planning to invoke congressional authority to block a new law in Washington, D.C., allowing doctors to help end the lives of terminally ill patients. "The assisted suicide issue is not something we take lightly," Chaffetz, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters Monday during a briefing about the committee's priorities, according to the Washington Times .

