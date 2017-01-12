BYU football program announces newcom...

BYU football program announces newcomers and returned missionaries

The BYU football program officially announced on Thursday the arrivals of a number of players who had previously announced their intentions to join the team, as well as four returned missionaries who committed to the program prior to leaving. Wayne Kirby and Austin Lee have transferred into the program, while Ula Tolutau, Joe Tukuafu and A.J. Lolohea arrive in Provo upon return from missions after signing with other universities in high school.

