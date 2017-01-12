BYU football program announces newcomers and returned missionaries
The BYU football program officially announced on Thursday the arrivals of a number of players who had previously announced their intentions to join the team, as well as four returned missionaries who committed to the program prior to leaving. Wayne Kirby and Austin Lee have transferred into the program, while Ula Tolutau, Joe Tukuafu and A.J. Lolohea arrive in Provo upon return from missions after signing with other universities in high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC