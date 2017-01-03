Book review: 'Mormonism and the Making of a British Zion'...

" MORMONISM AND THE MAKING OF A BRITISH ZION ," by Matthew Lyman Rasmussen, University of Utah Press, $39.95, 286 pages Mormon missionaries first arrived in Britain in the late 1830s. Soon thereafter, thousands and thousands of British converts made the lengthy trek to Utah and became a major part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.