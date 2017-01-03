Black Diamond co-founder calls on out...

Black Diamond co-founder calls on outdoor trade show to leave Utah over public lands stance

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Peter Metcalf, a mountaineer credited with helping to lure the Outdoor Retailers shows to Utah in the mid-1990s, said the lucrative trade gathering should leave the state because of top leaders' political opposition to the Bears Ears National Monument. Metcalf, a co-founder of Black Diamond and now CEO-emeritus of the company, blasted Utah's political leaders on Tuesday, the opening day of the winter sports market that generates $22 million in direct delegate spending in the Salt Lake area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Mon spytheweb 11
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 4
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... Dec 29 spytheweb 3
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec '16 PORTLAND CITY 2
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,380 • Total comments across all topics: 277,797,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC