Black Diamond co-founder calls on outdoor trade show to leave Utah over public lands stance

Peter Metcalf, a mountaineer credited with helping to lure the Outdoor Retailers shows to Utah in the mid-1990s, said the lucrative trade gathering should leave the state because of top leaders' political opposition to the Bears Ears National Monument. Metcalf, a co-founder of Black Diamond and now CEO-emeritus of the company, blasted Utah's political leaders on Tuesday, the opening day of the winter sports market that generates $22 million in direct delegate spending in the Salt Lake area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.