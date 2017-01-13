Air Apparent

The Environmental Protection Agency's latest toxic-release inventory shows that Utah is fourth out of 56 states and territories when it comes to chemical releases per square mile. The report indicates 8.3 million pounds of chemicals were released into Utah's air in 2015, and another 110,000 pounds were emitted into the water.

