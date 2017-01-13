Air Apparent
The Environmental Protection Agency's latest toxic-release inventory shows that Utah is fourth out of 56 states and territories when it comes to chemical releases per square mile. The report indicates 8.3 million pounds of chemicals were released into Utah's air in 2015, and another 110,000 pounds were emitted into the water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake City Weekly.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|5 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Jan 9
|spytheweb
|11
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|Jan 2
|Chilli J
|35
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Dec 29
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec '16
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec '16
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC