A.M. notes: Utah reacts to immigratio...

A.M. notes: Utah reacts to immigration ban, Trump's SCOTUS pick, 2017 Legislature Day 8 recap

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

President Donald Trump's executive order last week to ban refugees and immigrants from seven different Muslim-majoriy countries sent several Utahns searching for answers. As we reported yesterday, dozens of refugees planned to enter the Beehive State before the ban to visit their family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump order leaves Utah refugee, immigrant advo... 37 min Khan 4
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... Sun HEY HEY HO HO ALL... 14
Being a Christian in Utah (Dec '06) Sun Gary 127
need an urgent load Jan 23 Johm 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 1
News Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste... Jan 2 Chilli J 35
News Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi... Dec '16 Le Jimbo 4
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,937 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC