12,000 pages of design may propel a nuclear energy future for Utah consumers
An application of nearly 12,000 pages detailing the design of a proposed modular nuclear power plant in southeast Idaho has been submitted to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, completing another step in the regulatory process. The commission is expected to take several months to determine if any additional information is needed for NuScale Technology's design package - the first small modular reactor project to seek federal approval.
