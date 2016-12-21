Young Utah actress still making films, spreads Christmas cheer despite chronic conditions
Fourteen-year-old Skyler M. Day leads a unique life. She is an actress starring in the Park City Film Festival-featured film titled " The Christmas Project ," and she has also been battling three rare chronic conditions that have affected her daily life: Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Chiari malformation syringomyelia and scoliosis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC