White House mocked in Utah for using ...

White House mocked in Utah for using wrong photo of national monument

2 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

That photo of the newly created Bears Ears National Monument posted by the White House? Turns out it's not Bears Ears. Utah lawmakers already outraged by the administration's decision to designate the monument over enormous local opposition say President Obama added insult to injury by using the wrong photo in his Wednesday announcement.

