Water under the bridge at Christmas
Of course we understand that singing at the inauguration of a president is a boon for the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; the choir's president Ron Jarrett said that the choir would be "honored to be able to serve our country by providing music for the inauguration of our next president." It is not the first president they 'sing into office', and probably not the last one either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times & Seasons.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Affordable Dental Cleanings!
|Nov '16
|Mei C
|1
|Commission votes against retention of Judge Su ...
|Nov '16
|Jake
|1
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC