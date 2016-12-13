Utahn's nomination for Federal Reserve set to expire without vote

President Barack Obama named Landon, of Park City, as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve in January 2015, but as with Garland - Obama's pick for the Supreme Court vacancy - the Senate has failed to act on Landon's nomination that will expire at the start of the new Congress. "There have been a whole number of executive branch nominees who have just been hanging fire for a long time," says Carl Tobias, a Williams Chairman of Law at the University of Richmond who tracks judicial and executive nominations.

