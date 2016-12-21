Utah Rep. Chris Stewart under conside...

Utah Rep. Chris Stewart under consideration as secretary of Air Force

Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is reportedly under consideration for appointment as secretary of the Air Force in the administration of President-elect Donald J. Trump. A number of media outlets have reported that Stewart, who in November was elected to a third term as Utah's 2nd Congressional District representative, is in the mix of people under consideration for the position within the Department of Defense.

