Utah man charged with murder for allegedly shooting roommate
A 20-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend and roommate last week at their Layton home. Christopher S. Fritz Jr. was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with one count of first-degree felony for the Dec. 19 death of 24-year-old Taylor James Vancamp.
