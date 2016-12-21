Utah man arrested for allegedly murdering roommate

Police have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree felony murder in connection with the Monday morning shooting death of another man inside a Layton home. Frtiz allegedly shot and killed his roommate, 24-year-old Taylor James Vancamp, during a physical altercation at about 7:30 a.m. Monday at a home at 1407 E. 275 North, according to Layton police.

