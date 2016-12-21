Utah lawmaker proposes lowering legal alcohol limit to .05
A state legislator is proposing that Utah lower the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for driving from .08 to .05. If successful, Utah would become the first state in the nation to do so, following in the footsteps of dozens of European and Asian countries that already have a .05 drunken driving limit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|7 min
|NotSoDivineMsM
|34
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|Thu
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC