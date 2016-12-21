Utah lawmaker proposes lowering legal...

Utah lawmaker proposes lowering legal alcohol limit to .05

Read more: Deseret News

A state legislator is proposing that Utah lower the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for driving from .08 to .05. If successful, Utah would become the first state in the nation to do so, following in the footsteps of dozens of European and Asian countries that already have a .05 drunken driving limit.

