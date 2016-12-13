Utah in 2016: Trump prevails, Shurtle...

Utah in 2016: Trump prevails, Shurtleff walks, the homeless linger, Mormon videos are leaked and mor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) Law Enforcement and members of the pubic salute as Officer Douglas Scott Barney's flag-draped casket is brought into the Maverik Center Monday January 25, 2016. Barney was shot Jan. 17 in a confrontation with Cory Lee Henderson, a fugitive parolee who was fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in Holladay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Utah Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b... 11 hr Wildchild 1
News Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm... 13 hr ronnie 1
findagrave Dec 11 randy m 2
mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 1
the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d... Dec 6 PORTLAND CITY 2
News My view: Congress should provide parity across ... Dec 4 Lixy9440 2
News Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves Nov '16 Go Blue Forever 1
See all Utah Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Utah Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,394,956

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC