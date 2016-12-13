Utah in 2016: Trump prevails, Shurtleff walks, the homeless linger, Mormon videos are leaked and mor
The Salt Lake Tribune) Law Enforcement and members of the pubic salute as Officer Douglas Scott Barney's flag-draped casket is brought into the Maverik Center Monday January 25, 2016. Barney was shot Jan. 17 in a confrontation with Cory Lee Henderson, a fugitive parolee who was fleeing the scene of a traffic accident in Holladay.
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|1
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|13 hr
|ronnie
|1
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
|My view: Congress should provide parity across ...
|Dec 4
|Lixy9440
|2
|Orrin Hatch is cheerleader for Trump's early moves
|Nov '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
