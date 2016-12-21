Utah forecast: A cold, foggy and smoggy Wasatch goodbye for the last days of 2016
Macbeth's witches would feel right at home with the northern Utah's year-ending spell of balefully brittle cold, patchy fog and pernicious smog. "Fair is foul, and foul is fair," Shakespeare's portentous, cauldron-stirring trio moaned .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Utah Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama expands environmental legacy with 2 Weste...
|2 hr
|16 teen shots
|21
|Obama Declares Bears Ears National Monument Whi...
|19 hr
|Le Jimbo
|4
|Poll: Utahns support Trump plan to deport law-b...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Poll: Utahns support deporting undocumented imm...
|22 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|findagrave
|Dec 11
|randy m
|2
|mount hood is now for sale ......20 million dol...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|1
|the state of utah is now for sale 100 million d...
|Dec 6
|PORTLAND CITY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Utah Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC